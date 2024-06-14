Manipur govt to provide ₹10,000 to every flood-affected family

The Manipur government has decided to provide ₹10,000 to every flood-affected family as "immediate relief", an official said on June 14.

The decision in this regard was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on June 13 evening, he said.

The meeting also "deliberated on several issues of the state and resolved to constitute a cabinet sub-committee for rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs)", who have been affected by the ethnic violence.

More than 1.88 lakh people have been affected and over 24,000 houses damaged, mostly in Imphal Valley, in floods in the last week of May as river embankments were breached following heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal.

