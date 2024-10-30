ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur govt. sanctions over ₹5 crore for internally displaced persons

Published - October 30, 2024 01:39 pm IST - Imphal

Manipur CM Biren Singh said the sanctioned sum will cover ₹1,000 financial assistance to each internally displaced person.

CUE API

A displaced Meitei woman takes shelter at a relief camp in Moirang town in Bishnupur district of Manipur. File photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Manipur government has sanctioned over ₹5 crore to provide financial assistance of ₹1,000 each to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in various parts of the State.

Also read: The Manipur crisis, the issue of managing diversity 

The amount will also cover the cost of providing items of daily need to the IDPs, an official notification said.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, in a Facebook post, said the sanctioned sum will cover ₹1,000 financial assistance to each IDP.

The amount would be distributed before Diwali and the ‘Ningol Chakouba’ festival, Mr. Singh had said earlier.

The CM also flagged off the ‘Run for Unity Marathon’ on the eve of the National Unity Day.

133 Manipur villagers displaced by ethnic conflict in Jiribam return home

Organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, the unity run covered a distance of around 4 km.

“This run is a powerful reminder of our commitment to unity and harmony. Let every stride today reinforce our shared bond as one nation, one people. Jai Hind!” Mr. Singh said in a post on X.

