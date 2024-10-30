Manipur govt. sanctions over ₹5 crore for internally displaced persons

The Manipur government has sanctioned over ₹5 crore to provide financial assistance of ₹1,000 each to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in various parts of the State.

The amount will also cover the cost of providing items of daily need to the IDPs, an official notification said.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, in a Facebook post, said the sanctioned sum will cover ₹1,000 financial assistance to each IDP.

The amount would be distributed before Diwali and the ‘Ningol Chakouba’ festival, Mr. Singh had said earlier.

The CM also flagged off the ‘Run for Unity Marathon’ on the eve of the National Unity Day.

Organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, the unity run covered a distance of around 4 km.

“This run is a powerful reminder of our commitment to unity and harmony. Let every stride today reinforce our shared bond as one nation, one people. Jai Hind!” Mr. Singh said in a post on X.

