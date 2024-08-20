GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manipur govt. contractual staff to be considered public servants

The government has followed this provision to decide the regularisation of such direct recruits on the “fulfilment of strictly monitored conditions of efficiency, good conduct, apolitical conduct”

Published - August 20, 2024 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Manipur government has amended the rules for direct recruitment to sanctioned posts in the State government and its agencies, deeming all such appointees as public servants, with their service conditions subject to review after five years.  

The amendment to the 2021 Rules was notified by the Manipur government’s Department of Personnel and Training this month.  

The initial Rules had first laid down that all direct recruitment to sanctioned posts in the State government and its agencies, including public sector undertakings, companies, societies, and autonomous bodies, would be made on a contractual basis, adding that they “may be considered for regularisation“ after five to 10 years. 

The government has followed this provision to decide the regularisation of such direct recruits on the “fulfilment of strictly monitored conditions of efficiency, good conduct, apolitical conduct, etc.”, as per the rules. 

The amended provision, notified on August 2, now reads, “All recruits/appointees will be deemed as public servants for the purpose of the CCS (Conduct) Rules and such other statutes as notified by the Government from time to time. The service conditions of the recruits may be reviewed after a period of 5 years...”.  

In addition to maintaining the same parameters for reviewing the service conditions, the amendments also inserted a component of “competency”.  The notification added that this amendment would apply to all recruitments already approved and initiated under the existing policy and for recruitments scheduled to be undertaken from hereon.

