Manipur: Former MLA's wife killed in bomb blast

Former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip's wife was killed in a bomb blast in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said on Sunday (August 11, 2024).

The bomb blast was triggered at a house adjacent to Yamthong Haokip on Saturday evening (August 1O, 2024), they said.

Sapam Charubala, the second wife of Haokip, was injured in the blast and was taken to a health facility in Saikul but later succumbed to her injuries.

Mr. Haokip was also in his house when the blast took place but he was not injured in the incident.

Police are investigating the matter.