ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur extends internet suspension in five districts till September 20

Updated - September 15, 2024 05:40 pm IST

The temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services was supposed to end on today (September 15, 2024) at 3 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Photo used for representation purpose only.

Manipur Government on Sunday (September 15, 2024) extended the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts till September 20, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manipur Government’s Home Department released an order extending temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services, in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Manipur.

The temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services was supposed to end today (September 15, 2024) at 3 p.m.

The order further stated that the decision to extend the internet suspension was taken due to the prevailing law and order situation in these five district of Manipur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Manipur / internet

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US