Manipur extends internet suspension in five districts till September 20

Manipur Government on Sunday (September 15, 2024) extended the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts till September 20, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manipur Government’s Home Department released an order extending temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services, in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Manipur.

The temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services was supposed to end today (September 15, 2024) at 3 p.m.

The order further stated that the decision to extend the internet suspension was taken due to the prevailing law and order situation in these five district of Manipur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.