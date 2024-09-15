GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manipur extends internet suspension in five districts till September 20

The temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services was supposed to end on today (September 15, 2024) at 3 p.m.

Updated - September 15, 2024 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only.

Manipur Government on Sunday (September 15, 2024) extended the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts till September 20, 2024.

The Manipur Government’s Home Department released an order extending temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services, in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Manipur.

The temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services was supposed to end today (September 15, 2024) at 3 p.m.

The order further stated that the decision to extend the internet suspension was taken due to the prevailing law and order situation in these five district of Manipur.

Published - September 15, 2024 05:39 pm IST

