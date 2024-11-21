ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur Congress urges Kharge to take action against Chidambaram over X post

Published - November 21, 2024 12:56 am IST - Imphal

Manipur Congress urges action against P. Chidambaram for controversial social media post advocating regional autonomy and condemning inappropriate language

PTI

The state Congress leaders reiterated the party’s commitment to the unity and integrity of Manipur, urging prompt action against Congress MP P. Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Manipur Congress on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) urged the party's president, Mallikarjun Kharge, to take action against senior leader P. Chidambaram for his controversial post on X.

In the post, which was later deleted, Mr. Chidambaram had advocated for regional autonomy.

In a letter to Mr. Kharge, the Congress leaders said, “We unanimously condemn the content of Shri P. Chidambaram’s post regarding the Manipur crisis.”

The state Congress leaders also reiterated the party’s commitment to the unity and integrity of Manipur, urging prompt action against the former Union Finance Minister.

“The language and sentiments expressed were highly inappropriate given the current climate of heightened tensions, public grief, and political sensitivity in the state,” the letter said.

The letter was sent to Mr. Kharge after a meeting was convened by the state Congress on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). It was attended by Congress legislature members, a Congress working committee member, and former State presidents of the party, among others.

