 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur Congress urges Kharge to take action against Chidambaram over X post

Manipur Congress urges action against P. Chidambaram for controversial social media post advocating regional autonomy and condemning inappropriate language

Published - November 21, 2024 12:56 am IST - Imphal

PTI
The state Congress leaders reiterated the party’s commitment to the unity and integrity of Manipur, urging prompt action against Congress MP P. Chidambaram. File

The state Congress leaders reiterated the party’s commitment to the unity and integrity of Manipur, urging prompt action against Congress MP P. Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Manipur Congress on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) urged the party's president, Mallikarjun Kharge, to take action against senior leader P. Chidambaram for his controversial post on X.

In the post, which was later deleted, Mr. Chidambaram had advocated for regional autonomy.

In a letter to Mr. Kharge, the Congress leaders said, “We unanimously condemn the content of Shri P. Chidambaram’s post regarding the Manipur crisis.”

Killers of six people to be brought to justice soon: Manipur CM

The state Congress leaders also reiterated the party’s commitment to the unity and integrity of Manipur, urging prompt action against the former Union Finance Minister.

“The language and sentiments expressed were highly inappropriate given the current climate of heightened tensions, public grief, and political sensitivity in the state,” the letter said.

Manipur ethnic violence probe panel collects evidence

The letter was sent to Mr. Kharge after a meeting was convened by the state Congress on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). It was attended by Congress legislature members, a Congress working committee member, and former State presidents of the party, among others.

Published - November 21, 2024 12:56 am IST

Related Topics

Manipur / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.