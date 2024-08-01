Manipur CM urged to hive off Naga villages from Kuki-dominated districts

Three principal organisations of the Zeliangrong community in ethnic strife-torn Manipur have asked Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh to constitute a District Reorganisation Commission to keep Naga villages out of Churachandpur and Kongpokpi, two districts dominated by the Kuki-Zo people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeliangrong is a collective term for three Naga communities — Zeme, Liangmai, and Rongmei. The Nagas and Kuki-Zo are two groups of tribes inhabiting the hills of Manipur while the non-tribal Meitei people dominate the central Imphal Valley.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister a couple of days ago, the apex Zeliangrong Baudi, Zeliangrong Youth Front, and the Zeliangrong Students’ Union said the committee to redraw the districts should be formed during the monsoon session of the 60-member Manipur Assembly that began Wednesday, July 31. The session ends on August 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forming the panel would fast-track the “alteration and amalgamation of Zeliangrong villages” in the Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts with the adjoining Noney and Tamenglong districts. The groups said hiving off these villages to the Naga-inhabited hill district (Tamenglong, out of which Noney was carved out) has been a demand dating back to the tenure of the late former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh.

The renewed demand has attained significance at a time when Manipur is divided along ethnic lines. The Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities have avoided travelling to each other’s areas of dominance since ethnic conflict broke out in the State on May 3, 2023. There are hardly any Kuki-Zo people in the Imphal Valley while Meiteis have stayed away from the surrounding foothills.

Apart from non-tribal people, who are in the minority, the Nagas share space with the Meiteis in State capital Imphal and other areas of Imphal Valley. A few recent incidents, however, have threatened to disturb the peace between the Nagas and Meiteis in the valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

One such incident involved some armed men shooting at a restaurant in the Khuman Lampak area of Imphal on July 26, injuring seven people, including a woman.

According to the Manipur Naga Youth Organisation, the incident was a case of targeted violence sparked by the armed miscreants’ inappropriate behaviour and bid to outrage the modesty of a girl from Loushang village in the Naga-dominated Kamjong district.

Such “violence, harassment, and intimidation continued toward the Naga minority community in Manipur’s valley area” will destroy the “last remaining social fabric” in the State, the organisation said in a statement on July 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.