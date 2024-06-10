Manipur CM seeks police report on violence in Jiribam

As homes and police posts were torched and hundreds displaced in Manipur’s Jiribam district over the past few days, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh sought a report from the State police regarding security measures taken to contain the violence.

The Chief Minister’s office had written three letters on January 15, January 27, and January 31 to the Director General of Police and the Manipur security adviser, apprising them about the movement of “200 armed Kuki-Zo militants” in areas bordering Jiribam.

A State government source said that this week’s violence erupted in the district, which borders Assam, despite the CMO informing the police about the possibility of an attack almost six months ago.

January alerts

The January 15 note addressed to the DGP, accessed by The Hindu, said, “It has been reported that about 200 Kuki-Zo militants have moved from Churachandpur and reached Phaltoi Village, Old and New Kaiphundal area of Tamenglong district bordering Jiribam district. In this regard, DGP is requested to take all necessary security measures in order to prevent any untoward incident, as well as to respond to threats posed by the group, in view of the prevailing situation in the State.”

Another letter dated January 31 said, “Reports have been received [regarding the] possibility of attempt to loot arms and ammunitions of 7 IRB (Indian Reserve Battalions) located in Jiribam. Police department is requested to take all necessary steps in this regard.”

The Unified Headquarters constituted last year, responsible for security-related decisions, is headed by Kuldiep Singh, security adviser to the Manipur government. He was rushed to Manipur after ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities erupted in the State on May 3, 2023.

‘Engineered violence’

A police source said that Jiribam has an adequate security presence, noting that the area did not witness any major incident since violence erupted in other parts of the State. Another police source said that the area, with a diverse population of Kuki-Zo, Meitei, and Naga people, was low on the violence radar, adding that the recent disturbances appeared to be “motivated and engineered.”

“The number of security personnel in Jiribam is commensurate with the security audit. The letters were sent by the CMO in January, adequate steps were taken and in the past six months no incident took place in Jiribam. Even now, the situation is tense but under control. People have been evacuated to safe places as a precautionary measure,” the police source said.

The source noted that the Central security forces withdrawn for the general election were on their way back, and will be deployed soon. The area has a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion headquarters and an Assam Rifles unit is also posted there, the source said.

The Manipur police had said on Saturday that several houses belonging to both Meitei and Kuki communities were burnt by unknown miscreants in Jiribam in the disturbances which broke out following the murder of a 59-year-old farmer Soibam Sarat Singh on June 6.

