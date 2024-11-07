Manipur CM reminds Mizoram counterpart of State’s integrity

GUWAHATI

Two months after Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma called for the reunification of the Kuki-Zo people across three countries, his Manipur counterpart Nongthombam Biren Singh said anyone challenging India’s integrity would be given a befitting reply.

Speaking at a programme of the Kuki-Zo diaspora in the United States in September, Mr. Lalduhoma said the community does not accept boundaries between countries and supported the unification of the Kuki-Zo people spread across India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

Mr. Lalduhoma is a Mizo, a community ethnically related to the Kuki-Zo of Manipur, the Chin of Myanmar, and the Kuki-Chin of Bangladesh.

On Thursday, Mr. Singh said he would not like to react to his Mizoram counterpart’s theory. “But as a nationalist and the Chief Minister of Manipur, I would say no one can touch the integrity of India and Manipur.”

At a school-related function in Imphal, he said people should be proud of being Indians. “It is our duty to keep India united. We will give a befitting reply to whoever challenges the country’s integrity,” he added.

The Opposition Congress in Manipur also slammed the Mizoram Chief Minister for “undermining the unity and integrity of both India and Manipur”.

Mizoram’s Directorate of Information and Public Relations issued a statement on Mr. Lalduhoma’s speech in the U.S. a few days ago.

“As I approach the end of my speech, I want to let everyone here know that the primary reason I accepted the invitation to visit the United States is to seek a path towards unity for all of us. We are one people — brothers and sisters — and we cannot afford to be divided or (be) apart from one another,” the statement quoted Mr. Lalduhoma as saying.

“I want us to have the conviction and confidence that one day, through the strength of God, who made us a nation, we will rise together under one leadership to achieve our destiny of nationhood. While a country may have borders, a true nation transcends such limitations. We have been unjustly divided, forced to exist under three different governments in three different countries and this is something we can never accept,” the statement read.

Mr. Lalduhoma’s predecessor, Zoramthanga had also upset Mr. Singh for supporting Kuki-Zo reunification.