Manipur CM Biren Singh calls emergency meeting with ruling coalition MLAs

Official sources said Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh called an emergency meeting on Saturday (September 7, 2024) evening with MLAs from the ruling coalition, which comprises the BJP, Naga People’s Front, and National Peoples Party (NPP), to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

The meeting, scheduled to take place at the Chief Minister’s bungalow, is expected to focus on critical decisions concerning the recent attacks on civilians by armed men from elevated hill areas, sources added.

Additionally, the legislators, along with Mr. Singh, may also meet the governor, though this is yet to be confirmed.

On Saturday (September 7, 2024) morning, five persons were killed in fresh violence in Jiribam district. While one person was shot dead in his sleep, four others were killed in a subsequent exchange of fire between people of two warring communities, police said.

