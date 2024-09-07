GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur CM Biren Singh calls emergency meeting with ruling coalition MLAs

Emergency meeting to address law and order situation, recent attacks

Updated - September 07, 2024 06:39 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Manipur

Manipur | Photo Credit: PTI

Official sources said Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh called an emergency meeting on Saturday (September 7, 2024) evening with MLAs from the ruling coalition, which comprises the BJP, Naga People’s Front, and National Peoples Party (NPP), to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

The meeting, scheduled to take place at the Chief Minister’s bungalow, is expected to focus on critical decisions concerning the recent attacks on civilians by armed men from elevated hill areas, sources added.

Manipur violence: 200 evacuated from Jiribam district amid tension

Additionally, the legislators, along with Mr. Singh, may also meet the governor, though this is yet to be confirmed.

On Saturday (September 7, 2024) morning, five persons were killed in fresh violence in Jiribam district. While one person was shot dead in his sleep, four others were killed in a subsequent exchange of fire between people of two warring communities, police said.

Published - September 07, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.