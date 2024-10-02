ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur CM bats for political talks to resolve crisis in State

Updated - October 02, 2024 11:33 am IST - Imphal

Chief Minister Biren Singh urges political talks for crisis resolution, emphasises non-violence and cleanliness on National Cleanliness Day

PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh | Photo Credit: ANI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) urged all communities to engage in political discussions to resolve the ongoing crisis in the State.

Speaking on the occasion of National Cleanliness Day, Mr. Singh said, "On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, as well as National Cleanliness Day, I urge everyone to embrace the spirit of truth, non-violence, and cleanliness to make the state clean."

Centre, State to review scope of AFSPA in Manipur

He emphasised, "Let’s believe in ahimsa and non-violence and engage in political talks to resolve the crisis in the State." The CM and MLAs also paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at the Gandhi Hall in Imphal.

Talking to reporters on the status of two missing youths, Mr. Singh said, "We are making efforts to rescue them. We have faith we will succeed."

Mr. Singh had earlier said the Director General of Police (DGP) has been asked to secure the release of two of the three youths who were allegedly abducted by militants in Kangpokpi district on September 27, 2024. One of them has already been rescued by security forces and handed over to police.

