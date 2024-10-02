GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur CM bats for political talks to resolve crisis in State

Chief Minister Biren Singh urges political talks for crisis resolution, emphasises non-violence and cleanliness on National Cleanliness Day

Updated - October 02, 2024 11:33 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh | Photo Credit: ANI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) urged all communities to engage in political discussions to resolve the ongoing crisis in the State.

Speaking on the occasion of National Cleanliness Day, Mr. Singh said, "On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, as well as National Cleanliness Day, I urge everyone to embrace the spirit of truth, non-violence, and cleanliness to make the state clean."

Centre, State to review scope of AFSPA in Manipur

He emphasised, "Let’s believe in ahimsa and non-violence and engage in political talks to resolve the crisis in the State." The CM and MLAs also paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at the Gandhi Hall in Imphal.

Talking to reporters on the status of two missing youths, Mr. Singh said, "We are making efforts to rescue them. We have faith we will succeed."

Mr. Singh had earlier said the Director General of Police (DGP) has been asked to secure the release of two of the three youths who were allegedly abducted by militants in Kangpokpi district on September 27, 2024. One of them has already been rescued by security forces and handed over to police.

Published - October 02, 2024 11:20 am IST

Related Topics

Manipur / civil unrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.