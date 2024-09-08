Manipur Chief Minister holds second round of meeting with Governor amid violence in State

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, along with other Ministers and MLAs exited the Raj Bhavan after a second meeting with the Governor in less than 24 hours. The meeting comes amid the fresh bout of violence in the State.

The Governor was handed a memorandum listing a few demands, the details of which were not immediately known.

Mr. Biren will be holding another meeting at the Secretariat.

The meeting was called after the recent attacks on civilians by armed men, sources added.

While one person was shot dead in his sleep on Friday (September 6, 2024), six persons were killed in fresh violence in Jiribam district on Saturday (September 7, 2024) morning, police said.

Officials in the State’s Jiribam district said suspected Kuki extremists shot an elderly Meitei man dead in his sleep at Nungchappi village at about 5:30 a.m. Five members of armed groups — four from the Kuki-Zo community and one from the Meitei community — were killed in a retaliatory gunfight.

After the killing, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between armed men of the warring communities in the hills around 7 km from the district headquarters, leading to the deaths of four armed persons, including three hills-based militants, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)