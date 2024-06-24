Kuki-Zo community organises rallies seeking solution in violence-hit Manipur

Thousands of people from the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur’s Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts on June 24 organised rallies to press for a solution in the violence-hit State and a separate administration for them.

They also protested against cancellation of the Free Movement Regime with neighbouring Myanmar. The Central government in February decided to fence the over 1,600 km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border falling in the North East, and scrapped the Free Movement Regime.

Four northeastern States — Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland — share a border with Myanmar.

Following the rally, a memorandum seeking a political solution for the Kuki-Zo community was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah via Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar.

Organised by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), the participants chanted slogans such as "no political solution, no peace" as they marched from the Public Ground to the Peace Ground, a distance of about 3 k.m., in Churachandpur district.

Peace ‘remains elusive,’ says BJP MLA

BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip from Saikot emphasised that for lasting peace, the government must engage directly in resolving issues. "We have persistently sought peace through various central channels, yet it remains elusive," he said.

Simultaneously, in Kangpokpi district, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) organised a rally at Thomas Ground, where participants from across the district displayed banners advocating for a "political solution" for the Kuki-Zo people.

Security measures were tightened in both districts as Central and state forces were deployed at key points to prevent any untoward incidents during the rally. Additionally, a similar rally was conducted in Tengnoupal district by the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal.