Kuki-Zo bodies withdraw boycott call against CRPF

Kuki-Zo student bodies in Manipur withdrew their “non-cooperation” call against Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

More than 200 companies, i.e., about 20,000 personnel, of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are deployed in the State in addition to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The student bodies had declared a non-cooperation movement against the CRPF after the November 11 incident in Jiribam district in which 10 armed militants were killed in firing by the Central force.

The tribal bodies said that those killed were village volunteers.

The armed men were killed in a retaliatory fire by CRPF personnel when they attacked a CRPF camp and the nearby Borobekra police station on November 11.

Six Meitei people—three women and three children—were allegedly abducted and killed by other armed militants who were part of the same group, while two others were burnt to death. The victims were living in a relief camp in proximity to the CRPF camp.

To protest the killings of the armed militants, Kuki-Zo bodies announced a boycott call against the CRPF in other districts.

A joint statement by various Kuki-Zo student bodies said that the the “Non-Cooperation movement against the CRPF has been withdrawn with immediate effect”.

“The decision comes after high-level discussions between the CRPF leadership and various student bodies,” it said.

“During a meeting with the Director General of CRPF (Anish Dayal), the CRPF officials provided a full assurance that they will not engage in any actions that may be considered sacrilegious or disrespectful to the community,” the statement said.

“The CRPF has expressed their sincere commitment for the safety of the public and committed to fostering a respectful and cordial relationship with the tribal people going forward. They have requested our cooperation in this process, and we look forward to a positive, collaborative future. We hope that this will pave the way for a better understanding and cooperation between the CRPF and the local communities, and we remain committed to fostering peace and mutual respect,” the statement added.