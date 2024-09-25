GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kuki militants entry: Manipur Congress MLA Lokeshwar asks State security advisor to clarify

Demanding clarity on the claim, Congress MLA Lokeshwar asked what actions have been taken to address the potential threat in Manipur

Published - September 25, 2024 04:08 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Thokchom Lokeshwar. File

Thokchom Lokeshwar. File | Photo Credit: X/@lokeshwarthok

Manipur Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) expressed concern on security advisor Kuldiep Singh's recent claim that 900 Kuki militants have entered the State, which he said has caused panic in the outlying villages of Imphal valley.

Demanding clarity on the claim, Mr. Lokeshwar asked what actions have been taken to address the potential threat.

Indian forces helping Kuki militants to wage war against Meitei groups in Myanmar: NSCN

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Khundrakpam constituency, MLA Lokeshwar said, "Singh's claim has created unrest in peripheral areas on Imphal valley. He should clarify the grounds for his assertions and what measures are in place to counter the militants’ entry. Villagers should not be left to live in fear."

He urged the government to act promptly, emphasising that the responsibility for protecting the villages lies with the authorities, not the villagers themselves.

Kukis | Fight for land and identity

On Friday, Mr. Singh had said security forces are on high alert following reports that 900 Kuki militants had entered the State to target peripheral villages, with potential attacks expected around September 28.

Mr. Singh asserted that intelligence has been shared among various security agencies and proactive measures are being communicated to remote areas to prevent any militant preparations. Mr. Singh said the hill districts of Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl have been placed on high alert.

On delisting some Kuki-Zomi tribes in Manipur | Explained

Related Topics

Manipur / state politics / politics / politics (general)

