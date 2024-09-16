Internet suspension lifted from Manipur valley districts

The Manipur government on Monday (September 16, 2024) lifted the temporary suspension on internet services in the five valley districts with immediate effect.

Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar said the state government has reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and decided to lift the internet suspension, which was imposed as a preventive measure in the public interest on September 10.

On September 13, the state government lifted the restrictions on broadband services “conditionally”.

In an order issued by the Home Department, he said, "The state government has decided to lift any form of internet suspension in the state of Manipur which was in good faith imposed as preventive measures in public interests." Internet services were temporarily suspended in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching district from 3 pm on September 10 in the wake of student protests demanding the removal of the DGP and security advisor for their alleged inability to handle attacks by militants.

The protests resulted in clashes with security forces, injuring more than 80 people, including students and police personnel.

All internet users are requested to refrain from activities which may cause situations which will warrant for suspension of internet services in the future, the order said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a social media post, said, "The internet ban in the state will be lifted, and services will be restored. I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state".

