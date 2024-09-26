Input on infiltration by 900 Kuki militants could not be substantiated on the ground, says Manipur security advisor

Manipur security advisor Kuldiep Singh and Director-General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh said in a joint statement on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) that the input regarding the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meitei people on September 28 “could not be substantiated on ground.”

“In view of the recent reactions from different communities regarding input of infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28, it is clarified that the input was verified from different quarters, but it could not be substantiated on ground. There is no basis currently to believe in any such input. However, security forces deployed on the ground are placed on a high alert to protect lives and properties of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety. They are advised not to believe in any rumours or unverified information,” the joint statement said.

The inputs were first shared by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s office with the security adviser, the DGP, and the Chief Secretary on September 16, a copy of the leaked letter showed.

However, on Wednesday, N. Geoffrey, secretary to Mr. Biren Singh sent another note to the security adviser and the DGP stating that the public need not worry as the chances of such an attack is “remote.”

“Based on information gathered on movement of armed groups, this office had shared intelligence inputs vide UO note bearing no. 1/25/2024-CM dated 16.09.2024 to enable Police Department to use its machinery and network to develop the said information so as to determine actionability. It is now ascertained that possibility of any such misadventure by armed groups is remote. The public need not worry further in this regard,” the note said.

The September 16 internal note said, “Reports have been received that over 900 Kuki militants, newly trained in use of drone-based bombs, projectiles, missiles and jungle warfare have entered Manipur from Myanmar. They are reportedly grouped in units of 30 members each and currently scatted in the periphery, and expected to launch multiple coordinated attacks on Meitei villages around 28 September 2024. Police Department is requested to take all necessary measures in this regard.”

The note created panic, following which the security adviser convened a press conference on September 20 in Imphal. Mr. Singh said the government is aware of intelligence inputs regarding the entry of “900 Kuki militants” on September 28 and “unless it is proven wrong it is 100% correct.”

A day later, the Army through a post on X, requested Mr. Singh to provide details on intelligence regarding the alleged entry of 900 Kuki militants from Myanmar as such inputs have “serious security implications.” The post was later deleted.

The Kuki-Zo people in Manipur share ethnic ties with the Chin tribe in Myanmar.

India and Myanmar share a 1,643 km border that runs along the States of Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km), Manipur (398 km), and Mizoram (510 km). The border is unfenced. After ethnic tensions erupted in Manipur last year, India suspended the free movement regime along Myanmar in January this year and has also decided to fence the entire border at ₹31,000 crore.

At least 237 people have been killed in the ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the Meitei people since May 3, 2023. More than 60,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

