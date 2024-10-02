Inner Manipur MP asks Amit Shah to ensure safe rescue of abducted Meitei youth

Inner Manipur MP A. Bimol Akoijam wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, asking him to intervene and “use all resources” available to his office to secure the release of two Meitei men, allegedly abducted by Kuki-Zo miscreants in Kangpokpi district last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he also made an appeal to church leaders across the country, along with religious leaders of all faiths, to pray for the safe release of the youth.

Mr. Akoijam added that the resolution of this crisis will show the way forward in beginning to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict in the State. There have been clashes between the valley-based Meitei community and the hills-based Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidnappers make demands

Three Meitei youth from the Thoubal district were reported missing on September 27 while they were on their way to New Keithelmanbi. On September 29, one of the men, N. Johnson, was reportedly rescued by security forces, but two others, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei, remain in the custody of the alleged abducters.

On September 30, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the Director General of Police had been asked to ensure the release of the two men, adding that the Central and State security forces were doing everything possible to ensure their safe release. Those holding the Meitei youth in custody had made several demands but the government is trying to get them released unconditionally, the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Manipur CM bats for political talks to resolve crisis in State

‘Act of terrorism’

In his letter to the Home Minister, Congress MP Mr. Akoijam said, “It should go without saying that putting up demands in exchange for the hostages is an act of terrorism and we as a country must not succumb to such terror attack. I earnestly urge you to use all the resources under your good office to ensure the safe release of Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei. Their families are in deep distress and their safety must be prioritized without delay.”

Mr. Akoijam also questioned the rescue of Mr. Johnson, saying in his letter, “How the Assam Rifles rescued only one out of three youths who were travelling in the same vehicle still remains a mystery.”

However, police sources have said that Mr. Johnson had an admit card for an entrance examination for the post of a constable in the Assam Rifles. He was found and rescued by security forces only after being released.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.