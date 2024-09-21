ADVERTISEMENT

Improvised rocket head ammunition, shell found in Manipur's Churachandpur

Updated - September 21, 2024 04:08 pm IST - Imphal

Improvised rocket ammunition found in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, amid ethnic violence, targeting rival communities with drones and rockets

PTI

Improvised rocket head ammunition and shell have been found in Manipur’s Churachandpur district during search operations, a police statement said on Saturday (September 21, 2024).

An improvised rocket shell, three live rocket head ammunition of different sizes, three improvised mortars and anti-riot stun shells each and one stun grenade were seized during a search operation and area domination exercise at Samulamlan on Friday, it said.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May last year.

Militants have, of late, resorted to using drones and improvised rockets to target villages of the rival community, leading to deaths and injuries.

