Improvised rocket head ammunition, shell found in Manipur's Churachandpur

Improvised rocket head ammunition and shell have been found in Manipur’s Churachandpur district during search operations, a police statement said on Saturday (September 21, 2024).

Also read: ‘Militants’ open fire in Manipur village

An improvised rocket shell, three live rocket head ammunition of different sizes, three improvised mortars and anti-riot stun shells each and one stun grenade were seized during a search operation and area domination exercise at Samulamlan on Friday, it said.

Also read: Roadmap ready for Manipur, no solution unless there is a dialogue between the two communities

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May last year.

Militants have, of late, resorted to using drones and improvised rockets to target villages of the rival community, leading to deaths and injuries.