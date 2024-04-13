Two killed in Manipur gunfight

April 13, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Imphal

Two persons were killed in a gunfight that broke out between two armed groups in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Saturday, the police said. The deceased are yet to be identified.

“The shootout happened close to the border of Kangpokpi district. Additional State and Central forces have been rushed in to contain the situation,” a police officer said.

The incident comes a day after three persons were injured in a gunfight between armed village volunteers and unidentified gunmen in Tengnoupal district.

At least 219 people were killed after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised by the Kukis in the hill districts to protest against the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute little over 40% and reside in the hill districts.