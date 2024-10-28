ADVERTISEMENT

Hand grenade found in front of college near Raj Bhavan in Manipur’s Imphal

Published - October 28, 2024 11:20 am IST - Imphal

The incident comes amid several educational institutions in Imphal Valley reporting extortion threats

PTI

Representational image of an empty shell of a hand grenade. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“A hand grenade was found at the gates of GP Women’s College, located less than 100 metres from the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, on Monday morning (October 28, 2024),” police said. The incident triggered panic among passersby.

“Police, after being informed about the grenade, cordoned off the area and were working to remove it,” an officer said. The college is located less than 100 metres from Raj Bhavan and 300 metres from the Chief Minister’s official residence, and Manipur Police headquarters.

Two cadres of militant outfit PREPAK arrested in Manipur

Three militants arrested for extortion

In another incident in Manipur’s Imphal, “three cadres of various Imphal Valley-based militant outfits have been arrested for allegedly extorting the public,” a police statement said.

One cadre each of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) and Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) were arrested from Manipur’s Imphal West and Bishnupur districts on Sunday (October 28, 2024), it said.

Centre, State to review scope of AFSPA in Manipur

“The militants of KYKL and KCP (Noyon) outfits, identified as Thongam Naoba Meitei (21) and Huidrom Prabhash Singh alias Nonil (23) respectively, were arrested in Narankonjil area in Imphal West district,” the statement said.

Another militant, identified as Oinam Amar Singh alias Joy (47) belonging to KCP (People’s War Group), was nabbed in Keibul Chingmeirong Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district. “They were allegedly involved in extorting the general public and traders,” it added.

