GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gunfight in Manipur's Ukhrul town over cleaning land; Prohibitory Orders imposed

“Some people were also injured in the gunfight and the Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation,” police said

Published - October 02, 2024 02:13 pm IST - Imphal

PTI

“Prohibitory Orders were imposed in Manipur’s Ukhrul town after a gunfight broke out between two groups on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) over cleaning a plot of land as part of ‘Swachhata Abhiyan,” officials said.

“Both sides belong to the Naga community, but two different villages, and both lay claim to the land. Some people were also injured in the gunfight and the Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation,” police said.

In the order imposing the restrictions, Ukhrul sub-divisional Magistrate D. Kamei referred to a letter he received from the SP about "apprehension" over "social work" organised by Thawaijao Hungpung Young Students' Organisation (THYSO) and subsequent objection to it in the Hunphun area by Hunphun Village Authority.

"And in connection with the land dispute between Hunphun and Hungpung villages, there is possibility creating law and order problem which may lead to breach of peace and public tranquillity between the two villages. And whereas, such disturbances may result in serious breaches of peace, public tranquillity and danger to human lives and properties," the Order said.

"Now, therefore... exercising the powers conferred under Sub-section 1 of Section 163 BNSS, 2023, hereby issue an order prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residences and any other act or activity that could disturb the prevailing law and order in the Scheduled area from 9:30 a.m. on October 2, 2024 until further orders," it added.

Published - October 02, 2024 02:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Manipur / act of terror

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.