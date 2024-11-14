 />
HamberMenu
Centre reimposes AFSPA in Manipur's six police station areas, including Jiribam

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the decision was taken given the continuous volatile situation there due to the ongoing ethnic violence

Updated - November 14, 2024 04:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Centre has reimposed AFSPA, under which an area is declared as “disturbed” for the convenience of security forces to operate. File

Centre has reimposed AFSPA, under which an area is declared as “disturbed” for the convenience of security forces to operate. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Centre has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, under which an area is declared as "disturbed" for the convenience of security forces to operate, in Manipur's six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the decision was taken given the continuous volatile situation there due to the ongoing ethnic violence.

Also Read: AFSPA extended in four States as uncertainty remains over Naga peace talks

The police station areas where AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Moirang in Bishnupur.

Manipur unrest: Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Jiribam, Churachandpur districts

The fresh order came after the Manipur government imposed AFSPA in the entire state on October 1, barring 19 police station areas that include these six.

The police stations excluded from the Manipur government's October 1 order of AFSPA imposition were Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching, Jiribam.

Also Read: Submit tapes on Manipur CM Biren Singh’s ‘role’ in riots, Supreme Court tells Kuki group

Eleven suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces on Monday (November 11, 2024) after insurgents in camouflage uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons fired indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in Manipur's Jiribam district.

A day later, six civilians, including women and children were abducted by armed militants from the same district.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

The ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year.

Published - November 14, 2024 04:12 pm IST

