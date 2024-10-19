ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur as militants attack village in Jiribam district

Published - October 19, 2024 11:15 am IST - Imphal

Using sophisticated weapons, the militants opened fire, targeting the village in the vicinity of the Borobekra police station around 5 am

PTI

Demonstrators attend a protest march to demand an end to the latest spurt of ethnic violence, in Imphal, Manipur. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur on Saturday ( October 19, 2024) as militants attacked a village in Jiribam district, an official said.

Using sophisticated weapons, the militants opened fire, targeting the village in the vicinity of the Borobekra police station around 5 am, he said.

They also charged bombs, he added.

CRPF and police personnel retaliated and a heavy exchange of fire was underway, the official said.

Additional security forces were being rushed to the spot, he said. No casualties have been reported so far.

Elderly people, women and children were being moved to safer places by security forces as the violence broke out.

Borobekra, located around 30 km from Jiribam town, is surrounded by thick forests and a mountainous terrain. The area has witnessed several such attacks after the ethnic violence broke out in the State in May last year.

The violence was reported days after talks were held between MLAs of the warring Meitei and Kuki communities in New Delhi in a bid to hammer out a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.

