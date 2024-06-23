ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh gunfight in Manipur, none injured

Published - June 23, 2024 11:26 am IST - Imphal

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur

PTI

A ‘village volunteer’ stands guard at a bunker set up in conflict-hit Manipur. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A fresh gunfight broke out between armed men belonging to two warring communities in Manipur, police said.

The incident took place after some armed persons opened fire towards Thamnapokpi and Lamlai areas in Imphal East district from hilltop positions in adjoining Kangpokpi district around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, a police officer said.

Also Read | Kuki-Zo tribal bodies across Manipur urge boycott of ADC polls until demands are met

Local village volunteers returned fire and security forces rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, he said.

The gunfight stopped after an hour and no casualties were reported, the officer said.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis since May last year.

