Four killed in gunfight in Manipur's Tengnoupal

“Four armed men were killed in a fratricidal shoot-out between militants and village volunteers of the same community in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district,” police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A militant belonging to the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) and three village volunteers of the same community were killed in the gunfight in Molnom area on Friday (August 9, 2024.)

In retaliation to the killings, village volunteers set ablaze the residence of UKLF self-styled chairman S. S. Haokip. “Control over levy in Pallel area is suspected to be behind the gunfight,” officials said.

“Security forces conducted search operations but no arrests have been made so far,” they said, adding the situation is under control.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.