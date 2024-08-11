GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four killed in gunfight in Manipur's Tengnoupal

A militant belonging to United Kuki Liberation Front and three village volunteers of the same community were killed in the gunfight in Molnom area on August 9

Published - August 11, 2024 01:04 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
A ‘village volunteer’ stands guard at a bunker set up in conflict-hit Manipur. (A file photo used for representational purpose only.)

A ‘village volunteer’ stands guard at a bunker set up in conflict-hit Manipur. (A file photo used for representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: PTI

“Four armed men were killed in a fratricidal shoot-out between militants and village volunteers of the same community in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district,” police said.

A militant belonging to the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) and three village volunteers of the same community were killed in the gunfight in Molnom area on Friday (August 9, 2024.)

Stop calling us Kuki: Manipur tribe to CM Biren Singh

In retaliation to the killings, village volunteers set ablaze the residence of UKLF self-styled chairman S. S. Haokip. “Control over levy in Pallel area is suspected to be behind the gunfight,” officials said.

“Security forces conducted search operations but no arrests have been made so far,” they said, adding the situation is under control.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.

