Floods in Manipur’s Imphal affect thousands of people

Hundreds of people have been affected by floods triggered by heavy rain in Manipur's Imphal Valley, an official said on May 29.

The overflowing Imphal River has inundated several areas, with water entering hundreds of houses, affecting several thousand people who have subsequently taken shelter at nearby community halls, he said.

"Due to incessant rainfall, the riverbank has been breached near Keirang, Khabam and Lairiyengbam Leikai areas in Imphal East district and water gushed into several areas, inundating hundreds of houses.

"Several areas in Heingang and Khurai Assembly constituencies in Imphal East district have been badly affected, with floodwater at chest level in many parts," he said.

Although official figures are not yet available, the officer indicated that over 4,000 people may have been affected by the flood.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, "Due to breach in riverbank in several areas, many people and livestock have been affected. All authorities concerned, including State Government officials, security and NDRF personnel and local volunteers, are working tirelessly to provide assistance to the affected people. Those stranded are being relocated to safe areas by boats."

Meanwhile, Irang Bailey Bridge, a vital structure on NH 37 connecting Imphal and Silchar, has collapsed in Taobam village in Noney district following heavy rain on Tuesday evening, disrupting road communication, officials said.