GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Floods in Manipur’s Imphal affect thousands of people

The overflowing Imphal River has inundated several areas

Published - May 29, 2024 12:13 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Residents divert water from a road during incessant rains, in Senapati district, Manipur on May 28, 2024.

Residents divert water from a road during incessant rains, in Senapati district, Manipur on May 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hundreds of people have been affected by floods triggered by heavy rain in Manipur's Imphal Valley, an official said on May 29.

The overflowing Imphal River has inundated several areas, with water entering hundreds of houses, affecting several thousand people who have subsequently taken shelter at nearby community halls, he said.

Cyclone Remal: 31 killed as rain, landslips wreak havoc in northeast

"Due to incessant rainfall, the riverbank has been breached near Keirang, Khabam and Lairiyengbam Leikai areas in Imphal East district and water gushed into several areas, inundating hundreds of houses.

"Several areas in Heingang and Khurai Assembly constituencies in Imphal East district have been badly affected, with floodwater at chest level in many parts," he said.

Although official figures are not yet available, the officer indicated that over 4,000 people may have been affected by the flood.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, "Due to breach in riverbank in several areas, many people and livestock have been affected. All authorities concerned, including State Government officials, security and NDRF personnel and local volunteers, are working tirelessly to provide assistance to the affected people. Those stranded are being relocated to safe areas by boats."

Meanwhile, Irang Bailey Bridge, a vital structure on NH 37 connecting Imphal and Silchar, has collapsed in Taobam village in Noney district following heavy rain on Tuesday evening, disrupting road communication, officials said.

Related Topics

Manipur / flood / rains / weather / weather news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.