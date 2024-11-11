 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmer injured in fresh gun attack in Manipur

This was the third consecutive day of hill-based militants attacking farmers working in the fields in Imphal Valley in ethnic conflict-hit Manipur

Published - November 11, 2024 12:35 pm IST - Imphal

PTI

“A farmer working in the fields in Manipur’s Imphal East district sustained injuries when militants opened fire from nearby hilltop positions on Monday morning (November 11, 2024),” police said.

This was the third consecutive day of hill-based militants attacking farmers working in the fields in Imphal Valley in ethnic conflict-hit Manipur. Officials said the attacks are affecting the harvesting of paddy crops as many farmers in the periphery areas of the valley are feeling afraid to go to the fields.

Manipur to compensate farmers hit by ethnic violence with ₹38-crore package 

“In the latest incident, militants from hilltop positions in adjacent Kangpokpi district fired towards farmers working in paddy fields in Yaingangpokpi Shantikhongban area in Imphal East district around 9.20 a.m., in which a farmer sustained pellet injuries on his hand,” a police officer said.

“Security forces rushed to the spot and returned fire, leading to a brief gunfight,” he said, adding the injured farmer was taken to Yaingangpokpi PHC for treatment and he is currently out of danger.

Manipur ethnic conflict characterised by brutality: Data

A 34-year-old woman farmer was gunned down while working in a paddy field in Saiton in Bishnupur district as militants opened fire from hilltop positions in Churachandpur district on Saturday (November 9, 2024.)

Similar attacks were launched in Sanasabi, Sabungkhok Khunou, and Thamnapokpi areas in Imphal East district on Sunday (November 10, 2024.)

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.

Published - November 11, 2024 12:35 pm IST

Related Topics

Manipur / act of terror / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.