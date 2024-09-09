Ex-serviceman found dead in Manipur

“An ex-serviceman was found dead in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Monday (September 9, 2024),” police said.

“The body of Lalboi Mate, who hails from Motbung in Kangpokpi district, was found lying in a pool of blood in the Sekmai area,” a senior officer said.

Locals identified the body in the morning and informed the police.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the man possibly died of physical assault by unidentified miscreants," he said.

Meanwhile, a police statement said the five people, who were killed in Jiribam district on Saturday (September 7, 2024) were identified.

“Three of them belonged to a militant group, while one was a village volunteer. Another person was an elderly man,” it said.

“One person was shot dead while he was asleep. Four others were killed in a subsequent exchange of fire between people of two warring communities in Jiribam on September 7,” according to the police statement.