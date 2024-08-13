ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure people displaced by violence can return home: Congress to Manipur government

Updated - August 13, 2024 06:08 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 06:03 pm IST - Imphal

This government is surviving through loans. One loan is taken to repay the earlier loan, says Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh

PTI

Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh said law and order in Manipur have totally failed and constitutional machinery has collapsed. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) urged the BJP government in Manipur to ensure that people displaced due to the ethnic violence can return home so that normalcy could be restored in the State.

Mr. Singh said the Opposition was ready to assist the government in the process.

Also Read:2,480 illegal immigrants detected in Manipur in 2023 before outbreak of violence: CM N. Biren Singh

"If there is a government (in the state), it should effectively control the law and order. Even the apex court of the country has said that law and order in Manipur have totally failed and constitutional machinery has collapsed. We only want law and order to be controlled, and people of the state to be allowed to live peacefully and normally," he said.

"We demand the displaced persons staying at relief camps be allowed to return to their homes. Only then peace will come. If the assistance of the opposition is required, we are ready to assist," he added.

Mr. Singh, the leader of the Congress legislature party, alleged that the State has failed in every sphere, including sports, economy and culture.

"The State has totally collapsed. The State has the highest cost for all commodities in the country. This government is surviving through loans. One loan is taken to repay the earlier loans," Mr. Singh added.

