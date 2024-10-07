ED summons to Manipur Congress chief ‘politics of vendetta’: Jairam Ramesh

After the Congress’ Manipur president, K. Meghachandra Singh, received summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Opposition party on Monday (October 7, 2024) said this was “nothing but the politics of vendetta, vengeance, harassment, and revenge” because Mr. Singh had been consistently questioning the Union government over its handling of Manipur’s ongoing ethnic conflict.

Mr. Singh told The Hindu that he received summons from the ED on Monday (October 7, 2024). “I was delivered the physical copy by my area’s police station only on Monday. The agency was asking me to appear before them in New Delhi today (October 7). I wrote an email to them, seeking 10 days’ time,” he said.

Congress MP and general secretary in charge of communications for the party, Jairam Ramesh, on Monday evening wrote on X, “K. Meghachandra Singh (@meghachandra_k), MLA and President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, has been speaking out fearlessly and aggressively against the non-biological PM, the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister of Manipur, and the BJP, exposing the manner in which they have destroyed Manipur since May 2023.”

Mr. Ramesh added, “This action is to cover up the Union Govt’s colossal failures in the state - reflected in Mr. Narendra Modi’s refusal to visit the state since it blew up 17 months back. Those who are afraid intimidate. @INCIndia will NEVER be silenced.”

Mr. Singh said he was in Imphal and was “very confused to see the summons”. “I am just an MLA of the Opposition party in the Manipur Assembly. I do not know why the ED has summoned me,” he said. “But this is an example of the Union government harassing me as it has been doing with the tools at its disposal,” he added.