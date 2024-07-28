Did Biren Singh meet PM Modi to discuss the situation in Manipur, asks Congress’ Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on July 28 said the people of Manipur are asking whether Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who attended two meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 28, met him one-on-one to discuss the situation in the violence-hit State.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The simple question that the people of Manipur are asking is this: Did Shri N. Biren Singh meet with Shri Narendra Modi separately one-on-one and discuss the situation in Manipur, which started burning on the night of May 3rd 2023?”

Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May, 2023. Since then some 200 people have been killed and thousands displaced.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who was in New Delhi to attend a conference of CMs from BJP-ruled States on July 27, said he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serve the nation by strengthening the party and upholding its core values and ideology.

Mr. Singh, attended the ninth NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting during the day, said it deliberated on various strategies to expedite the nation's progress and address the obstacles faced by different regions.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for setting zero poverty targets from the village level. He emphasised the need to tackle poverty on an individual basis rather than just at a programme level.

On the conference of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled States, Mr. Singh said "we reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to serve the nation by strengthening the party and upholding its core values and ideology".

During this meeting, Prime Minister Modi held deliberations over a host of issues, with a focus on ensuring that the benefits of numerous welfare schemes fully cover the targeted beneficiaries.

