Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Cyclone Remal aftermath: Manipur CM says efforts underway to get rid of floodwater, clean waterlogged areas

Local authorities, the NDRF, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles are carrying out rescue operations in Manipur

Published - June 03, 2024 11:25 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh | Photo Credit: ANI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that work to restore normalcy in the State, which was battered by Cyclone Remal, is underway.

Cyclone Remal, which made landfall between West Bengal’s Sagar Island and Bangladesh’s Khepupara on May 26, left a trail of death and destruction across Bengal. It also caused several deaths and affected normal lives in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in several parts of Manipur, including Imphal. The local authorities, the NDRF, Indian Army and Assam Rifles are continuing rescue operations in the State.

Mr. Singh said that the Manipur Fire Service is working to restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal. In a post on X, Mr. Singh said, “Continuing our efforts to remove floodwater and clean waterlogged areas, Manipur Fire Service teams have begun work to de-clog obstructions and restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal.”

“I appreciate the services rendered by the officials of the Minor Irrigation and Water Resources Department with assistance from Imphal East police personnel in removing the floodwaters from various locations,” he said in another post. “Their selfless work has been vital in assisting thousands of flood-affected families in various localities.”

“Despite the dangers and the immense pressure, the Manipur Fire Service team continue to work around the clock, demonstrating exceptional bravery, and a deep sense of responsibility,” he said.

