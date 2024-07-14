GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Manipur

CRPF jawan killed, policeman injured in gun attack by suspected militants in Manipur; CM condemns incident

Published - July 14, 2024 04:22 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on July 14 morning, police said.

A policeman also suffered injuries he has been admitted to a hospital, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar.

“He suffered bullet injuries in the head and was declared brought-dead in hospital. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment, but he is out of danger,” a police officer said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condemned the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“I strongly condemn the killing of a CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by an armed group, suspected to be Kuki militants, in Jiribam district today.

“His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall not go in vain. I further extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased soldier, while praying for the speedy recovery of the ones injured during the attack,” Mr. Singh said.

Gunshots were reportedly heard in the village on July 13 night, too, the officer said.

Additional security forces have been deployed at Mongbung from adjacent hill areas following Sunday’s attack, another official said.

A vehicle belonging to security personnel has been damaged in the gun attack, he added.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year, which has claimed more than 200 lives.

