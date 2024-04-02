ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders, including ex-MLA, join Congress in Manipur

April 02, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The grand old party is allegedly campaigning for Lok Sabha polls in an atmosphere of intimidation from radical groups

The Hindu Bureau

Elangbam Chand Singh, the former legislator joins Congress. | Photo Credit: X/INCManipur

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when leaders from other parties are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party across the poll-bound Northeast, a few BJP leaders, including a former MLA, joined Congress in conflict-scarred Manipur allegedly amid intimidation.

Elangbam Chand Singh, the former legislator, and three other BJP leaders joined the grand old party in the State’s capital Imphal in the presence of Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the Congress candidate for Inner Manipur constituency, on Monday.

Radical organisations such as Arambai Tenggol have reportedly imposed restrictions on the political parties and the candidates by issuing a set of “campaign rules”. The State government has not reacted to such diktats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The flight of the BJP leaders to Congress in Manipur followed the switchover of the sons and daughters of some former Congress MLAs in Assam over the past few weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US