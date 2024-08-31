GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP leader’s house torched as arson marks Manipur stir for Kukiland

The Kuki-Zo tribal protesters raised slogans against Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for an ‘objectionable’ audio clip

Published - August 31, 2024 09:23 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

Unidentified attackers torched the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson in ethnic conflict-scarred Manipur on Saturday (August 31, 2024) during protest rallies taken out by Kuki-Zo tribal people demanding a separate administration.

The arson was carried out at Peniel village in the State’s Churachandpur district. The targeted house belonged to the parents of Michael Lamjathang Haokip, BJP spokesperson and leader of the Thadou tribe, some of whose members do not want to be referred to as ‘Kuki’ and favour rapprochement with the Meitei community.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condemned the attack. “The repeated targeting of our people, often under the guise of peace rallies, is a deeply troubling trend,” he said.

Taking to X, Mr. Singh wrote: “Such acts of provocation will not be tolerated. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Moreover, action will be taken against the concerned officials who failed to provide adequate security, despite prior warnings of potential threats.”

Mr. Haokip said Saturday’s (August 31, 2024) incident was the third attack on the house of his family “by ultra-Kuki supremacists and extremist groups” within a year. “My parents and families should not have been targeted for any of my actions,” he said.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of Kuki-Zo tribal people hit the streets of Leishang in Churachandpur, Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi, Moreh in Tengnoupal, and in Jiribam and Tamenglong districts to demand a separate administration. The rallies were organised by the Kuki Inpi Manipur, an apex tribal body, and the Kuki Students’ Organisation.

One of the banners displayed by the protestors read: “For peace in Manipur, Mother India has to deliver a new baby statehood called Kukiland”.

The participants also raised slogans against Mr. Singh for a viral audio clip in which he is heard allegedly admitting to his complicity in the ethnic violence. The Manipur police said the audio was doctored.

On August 29, the Chief Minister rejected the demand for a separate administration first raised by 10 Kuki-Zo legislators — two of them Ministers — days after ethnic violence broke out in the State on May 3, 2023.

“Manipur is a small State and it is not to be disintegrated. There cannot be a separate administration within the State. We will not allow this,” he said.

The CM said the government could instead explore giving more autonomy to the autonomous councils with a focus on development.

Normal life in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley was also affected by a shutdown enforced by pressure groups to protest the separate administration demand of the Kuki-Zo people.

