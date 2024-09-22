GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Army seeks info from Manipur Security Adviser on entry of 900 Kuki militants

Mr. Singh, while addressing a press conference in Imphal on September 20, had said that the government is aware of intelligence inputs regarding the entry of “900 Kuki militants”

Updated - September 22, 2024 10:00 am IST

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Army has sought information from Manipur security advisor Kuldiep Singh to provide details on intelligence regarding the alleged entry of 900 Kuki militants from Myanmar on August 28.

A post on X by Spear Corps, Indian Army said, “These inputs have very serious security implications and office of Security Advisor has been requested to share the details so that appropriate necessary action can be taken at the earliest.”

Fresh violence in Manipur, 2 killed in gunfight, drone attack

A defence source said the inputs were yet to be shared with the Army.

Mr. Singh, while addressing a press conference in Imphal on September 20, had said that the government is aware of intelligence inputs regarding the entry of “900 Kuki militants” on August 28 and “unless it is proven wrong it is 100% correct.”

2,681 weapons recovered in Manipur, of which only 1,200 were looted from police armouries: security adviser

The inputs were first shared by Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s office with the Director General of Police and the security adviser last week, a copy of the leaked letter showed.

The 1,643 km India-Myanmar border runs along the States of of Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km), Manipur (398 km) and Mizoram (510 km).

Assam Rifles, which is under the operational control of the Army is the primary border guarding force deployed along Myanmar.

Published - September 22, 2024 09:28 am IST

