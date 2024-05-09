ADVERTISEMENT

Army felicitates young achievers in restive Manipur

Published - May 09, 2024 03:47 am IST - GUWAHATI

Among those felicitated were six students from its Manipur Super 50 classes who cleared the JEE Mains of 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The students and athletes of Manipur felicitated by the Army on May 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI

The Indian Army’s Spear Corps on Wednesday felicitated 11 students and athletes who defied the odds in ethnic conflict-scarred Manipur to achieve success.

Those felicitated include six students enrolled in the Army’s Manipur Super 50 programme introduced in 2023 to help bright underprivileged students crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering courses.

The six had cleared the 2024 JEE Mains in their first attempt. They were mentored by specialists engaged by the Army and the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation.

The students and athletes of Manipur felicitated by the Army. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The other five young achievers were felicitated for winning medals at State and national-level wushu championships. They included Thomas Singh, who was acknowledged for his fighting spirit in overcoming an accident during a wushu championship in February.

“We are proud to provide wings to the young talents who demonstrate passion, grit, and determination to overcome adverse situations to pursue their dreams,” an Army spokesperson said.

The programme was attended by Lourenbam Bikram, the Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur and S. Ravi Kumar, the district’s Superintendent of Police apart from senior Army officers.

