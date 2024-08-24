ADVERTISEMENT

Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi reviews security situation along International Border in Manipur

Updated - August 24, 2024 11:23 am IST

Published - August 24, 2024 11:20 am IST - Imphal

Gen. Dwivedi lauded "the efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles towards maintenance of peace and harmony in the area," an Army statement said

PTI

General Upendra Dwivedi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

“Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the international border in Manipur,” an Army statement said. Gen Dwivedi is on a two-day visit to Manipur.

"The Army chief along with the Eastern Army Commander reviewed the security situation along the border and the internal security situation in the area", the statement said on Friday (August 23, 2024).

Gen. Dwivedi lauded "the efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles towards maintenance of peace and harmony in the area," it said.

He also interacted with the veterans and appreciated their invaluable contributions towards nation building and urged them to continue playing their part in contributing towards peace and spreading friendship among communities.

Gen. Dwivedi also had an interaction with the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and held wide-ranging discussions covering various dimensions of the current security landscape.

“The Army chief assured the CM regarding the steadfast commitment of the Indian Army towards maintenance of peace and harmony in the region,” it said. “He also reaffirmed that all necessary assistance would be provided by the Indian Army towards the well-being of the populace,” the statement added.

