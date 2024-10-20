Arms and ammunition seized in Manipur's Thoubal

Arms and ammunition have been seized during a search operation in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

Security forces conducted the search operation in Irong Hill near STNBA Gate on Saturday, they said.

During the search operation, a 9mm pistol, four hand grenades, a detonator and 12 cartridges were seized. Besides, four empty magazines, six empty cartridges and a smoke grenade were also seized.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.

