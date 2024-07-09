Apex body of Kuki tribes calls for 12-hour shutdown over arrest of village volunteers in Manipur

The Kuki Inpi Manipur, Apex body of Kuki tribes in Manipur, on Tuesday called for a 12-hour shutdown across all Kuki-Zo dominated districts of the State over the arrest and detention of five village volunteers from their community by security forces in the last two days. Some women’s groups of the Kuki-Zo community alleged that personnel of the security forces had purportedly beaten up a local women who were protesting the detention of village volunteers.

The Churachandpur-based Kuki Inpi Manipur, in a communication to its offices in all districts, said that an emergency meeting was held on these issues on Tuesday, following which the decision was taken to call for a “total shutdown” for 12 hours on Wednesday.

The KIM said that these arrests and detentions come even as Central and State forces were allegedly “turning a blind eye” to the movement and activities of the Meitei militants and Arambai Tenggol in the Imphal area.

In a press statement issued by the Sadar Hills office in Kangpokpi district, the KIM said, “All Kuki-Zo regional organisations are urged to strictly abide by this resolve to express solidarity for the common cause of our people — the fight against the unlawful oppression, subjugation, and persecution of our people and our legitimate demand for Union Territory with Legislature for the Kuki-Zo people.”

Firing on Monday

On July 8, hours before Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was to visit Jiribam district, firing was reported in the district, following which tensions escalated and miscreants tried to torch a few unoccupied houses of people from both communities. In the combing operations conducted by security forces as a response to the firing, two village volunteers were taken into custody along with a cache of locally and handmade arms, ammunition, and explosives.

Kuki-Zo groups have alleged that on Tuesday morning, security forces detained three more village volunteers in L. Hengjol village of Kangpokpi district.

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights, based in Churachandpur’s Tuibong, issued a statement on Tuesday alleging that personnel of the Assam Rifles had assaulted women from Phaitol village during their July 8 operations on the boundary along Jiribam and Tamenglong districts — who were protesting the detention of the two village volunteers. The KWOHR added that security forces also did the same while detaining village volunteers in L. Hengjol.

EDITORIAL | Walk the talk: On the Manipur crisis and reconciliation

Sources in the security establishment said that during the operations in Jiribam-Tamenglong on July 8, the Assam Rifles was confronted by women with “laathis” when they were taking the village volunteers in, who were blocking their way. The personnel acted under directions to push back the group of women, who were being joined by others, they said.

The sources added that when the Assam Rifles was on their way out after detaining the village volunteers in Phaitol village, they were once again blocked by women’s groups of the Meitei community, who were insisting on checking their vehicles.

Jiribam district, which had largely remained peaceful since the conflict began in May 2023, saw violence and arson erupt in June, after the bodies of a Kuki-Zo man and a Meitei man were found within weeks of each other. This led to suspicion and rumours in the town about the identity of the attackers, which further led to a spate of arson across villages over the next few days, displacing close to 2,000 people — from both communities — from the district.