Anti-drone systems deployed in Manipur to enhance security amid rise in attacks

The Assam Rifles (AR) have deployed anti-drone systems in Manipur to counter any 'rogue drones,' and additional anti-drone guns are being brought into the state by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to enhance security measures.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Manipur Police said, "AR has deployed a few anti-drone systems in the state at fringe areas to repel any rogue drones. CRPF has also tested one anti-drone system and given it to the force deployed in the State. Some more anti-drone guns are being brought to the state by CRPF shortly."

"The State police have also started the process for procurement of anti-drone systems to enhance its security measures and tackle threats from drones effectively," it added.

Kuki militants reportedly deployed long-range rockets at two locations in civilian areas, killing a 78-year-old man, identified as R.K. Rabei, and injuring six others in Bishnupur, as confirmed by Manipur Police on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

The Police also mentioned that three bunkers were destroyed due to the attack. "Two bunkers at Mualsang village and one bunker at Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur were destroyed," Manipur police confirmed in a post.

The Police also reported that the Superintendent of Police (SP) was fired upon by suspected Kuki militants in the area. Senior officers, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), have inspected the affected areas to implement immediate countermeasures and supervise the situation. A team from the Mobile Forensic Unit, DFS, Manipur, was on-site to collect evidence.

Manipur Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, K. Kabib, said on Saturday (September 7, 2024) that three bodies of miscreants were found after a heavy exchange of fire at Nungchappi village in Jiribam district. He also said that a 63-year-old civilian was killed in an attack by suspected Kuki militants in Jiribam, adding that the three bodies of the miscreants were recovered as well.

Mr. Kabib added that the Manipur Police are closely reviewing the security situation and deployment in coordination with other forces. "The combing operations on both sides, hill and valley, are intensified, focussing on the long-range rockets and drones. The combing operations will cover a minimum of 3-5 km. The 'nakas' are also being strengthened," he said.

Earlier, the district magistrate issued prohibitory orders restricting assemblies of more than five people and the carrying of arms and ammunition. According to Manipur police, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

"Movement of 83 and 310 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively, with essential items, have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles," Manipur police said in a post X.

"A total of 92 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 129 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State," it added.

