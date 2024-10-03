Abducted Meitei youth released in exchange for 11 Kuki prisoners

Two Meitei youth who were abducted on September 27 were released by a group of Kuki-Zo extremists from Manipur’s Kangpokpi district early Thursday (October 3, 2024) morning, reportedly in exchange for 11 Kuki people from the Imphal Valley.

Three Meitei youth from the Thoubal district were reported missing on September 27 while they were on their way to New Keithelmanbi. On September 29, one of the men, N. Johnson, was reportedly rescued by security forces, but two others, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei, remained in the custody of the alleged abductors.

On September 30, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the Director General of Police had been asked to ensure the release of the two men, adding that the Central and State security forces were doing everything possible to ensure their safe release. Those holding the Meitei youth in custody had made several demands, the Chief Minister said.

On Wednesday (October 2, 2024), normal life was affected across Manipur’s Imphal Valley following a shutdown called by a citizens’ group over the abduction.

The 48-hour shutdown by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) spread from Thoubal on Tuesday, one of the five districts in the valley, as shops and commercial establishments remained closed, and demonstrators blocked the streets.

