8 UNLF (P) cadres arrested with arms, ammunition in Manipur's Thoubal

Updated - October 29, 2024 12:25 pm IST - Imphal

Manipur Police arrests 8 UNLF (P) members, seizes arms in Thoubal district; one PLA cadre apprehended in Imphal West

PTI

Manipur Police arrested eight members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Thoubal district, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The UNLF (P) members were arrested on Monday for threatening people and restraining the land demarcation process in Thoubal district, it said.

Two cadres of banned People's Liberation Army held in Manipur, arms recovered

Three AK 47 rifle, two AK 56 rifle, one M-16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, 147 AK 47 live round ammunition, 20 M-16 live round ammunition, 25 of 9 mm live round ammunition, sixteen mobile handsets and one SUV were seized from their possession, the statement said.

The Pambei faction of UNLF signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 2023.

Two cadres of militant outfit PREPAK arrested in Manipur

Police also apprehended one cadre of the proscribed People's Liberation Army from Top Leirak Machin area in Imphal West on Monday.

The arrested cadre was involved in extortion activities in Imphal area, police said.

